Kabul [Afghanistan], October 18 : Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) extended its gratitude to the International Cricket Council (ICC) for standing in solidarity over the killing of three domestic players in an airstrike in Afghanistan's southeastern Paktika province. The ACB urged the ICC to take "decisive" actions against those responsible for the "inhumane attack".

ACB earlier confirmed that the players, identified as Kabeer, Sibghatullah, and Haroon, were among eight people killed in the airstrike in the Urgun district, saying it was "carried out by the Pakistani regime".

In response to the attack, Afghanistan announced its withdrawal from the upcoming Tri-Nation T20I series involving Pakistan, scheduled to commence on November 5.

The three local players had earlier travelled to Sharana, the capital of Paktika province, to participate in a friendly cricket match. After returning home to Urgun, they were targeted during a gathering. In its statement, the Afghanistan board described the attack as "a cowardly act carried out by the Pakistani regime."

On Saturday evening, the ICC released a statement expressing that the board "is deeply saddened and appalled" by the tragic deaths of three young and promising Afghan cricketers. The ICC "strongly" condemned the act of violence and said that it stands in solidarity with the ACB and echoes their grief.

"The Afghanistan Cricket Board extends its sincere gratitude to the @ICC for issuing its statement following the ACB's appeal. This gesture genuinely reflects the ICC's neutrality, compassion, and commitment to fairness in expressing its sorrow and sympathy over the tragic martyrdom of young domestic cricketers in Afghanistan," ACB wrote on X.

In its previous statements, the Afghanistan government has also accused Pakistan of violating Afghanistan's sovereignty and blamed Islamabad for the recent border clashes that have left several dead and injured in the region.

"The ACB has consistently upheld the principle of keeping sports separate from politics and has maintained this stance within the framework of the ICC. The Afghanistan Cricket Board once again strongly condemns this act of violence. While deeply appreciating the ICC's expression of solidarity, the ACB urges the implementation of firm and decisive measures against those responsible for this inhumane attack," the statement said.

On Saturday afternoon, during the practice session before the one-off Test against Zimbabwe, scheduled to begin on Monday in Harare, the Afghanistan team gathered together to express their deepest condolences and solidarity with the families and all the people who have been affected by the tragic airstrike.

Pakistan and Afghanistan had agreed to a temporary truce after earlier clashes but the ceasefire agreement was breached after at least six people, including two children, were killed and seven others wounded in a series of airstrikes conducted by Pakistan in Afghanistan's southeastern Paktika province, according to Tolo News. The airstrikes reportedly targeted residential areas in the Argun and Barmal districts of the country.

