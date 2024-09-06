Afghanistan name squad for maiden Test against New Zealand

Kabul [Afghanistan], September 6 : Afghanistan announced the squad for the one-off Test against New Zealand starting from Monday in Greater Noida.

Hashmatullah Shahidi will captain Afghanistan, while other prominent names in the squad include Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, and Azmatullah Omarzai, as per the ICC.

Rashid Khan, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, and Karim Janat were not in consideration as they were not a part of the preliminary squad.

Rashid, Afghanistan's talismanic all-rounder, was not considered because he had been advised to refrain from long-format cricket for a year after his back operation.

All-rounder Gulbadin Naib, who was a part of the preliminary squad, also did not make it to the final squad.

Shahidi has played eight Tests for Afghanistan, of which three have been as a captain.

Squad: Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Abdul Malik, Riaz Hassan, Afsar Zazai, Ikram Alikhil, Baheer Shah Mahboob, Shahidullah Kamal, Azmatullah Omarzai, Shams Ur Rahman, Zia Ur Rahman Akbar, Zahir Khan Pakteen, Qais Ahmad, Khalil Ahmad, Nijat Masood

Recently, Afghanistan's opponent New Zealand announced that they would appoint former Sri Lanka left-arm spinner Rangana Herath as their spin bowling coach for the next three Tests, whereas former India batting coach Vikram Rathour joined the camp for the one-off Afghanistan game.

