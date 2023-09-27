Afghanistan pacer Naveen-ul-Haq set to retire from ODIs after World Cup

New Delhi [India], September 27 : Afghanistan pacer Naveen-ul-Haq is all set to retire from the ODI format after the conclusion of the upcoming ODI World Cup.

Afghanistan's 24-year-old pacer is in line to face Virat Kohli after he was called up for the World Cup earlier this month.

Naveen who made his ODI debut in 2016, hasn't featured for Afghanistan in the ODI format since January 2021. Last year he was in contention to return in the format but said that he was taking a break from the format.

Now just a week away from the action-packed tournament, Naveen announced his decision to retire from the 50-over format.

He took to Instagram to announce his decision and wrote, "It has been an absolute honour to represent my country and I would like to announce my retirement from the ODI format at end of this World Cup and will continue to wear this blue jersey in T20 cricket for my country."

"It hasn't been an easy decision to make but to prolong my playing career, I had to take this tough decision would like to thank the Afghanistan Cricket Board and all my fans for their support and unwavering love," Naveen further added in his post.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cxstu_HvnDA/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Naveen is set to make his return in the format leading the charge with the ball alongside Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abdul Rahman and allrounder Azmatullah Omarzai.

Omarzai missed out on the recently concluded ODI series against Pakistan due to an injury but has also made his comeback.

Afghanistan's star-studded spin attack will once again revolve around the likes of Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Noor Ahmad.

Afghanistan squad: Hashmatullah Shahidi, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rahmat Shah, Riaz Hassan, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Alikhil,Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Abdul Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveen-Ul-Haq

Reserves: Gulbadin Naib, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Fareed Ahmad.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor