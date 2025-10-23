Afghanistan penalised for slow over-rate in one-off Test against Zimbabwe

Harare [Zimbabwe], October 23 : The Afghanistan Cricket Team have been fined 25 per cent of their match fees for maintaining a slow over-rate in the one-off Test, which was being played at Harare Sports Club.

The sanction was imposed by Richie Richardson of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees after Afghanistan were ruled to be five overs short of the target time, allowances were taken into consideration, as reported by the ICC.

In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined five per cent of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time.

On-field umpires Adrian Holdstock and Nitin Menon, third umpire Forster Mutizwa and fourth umpire Percival Sizara laid the charge.

Afghanistan captain Hashmatullah Shahidi pled guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing, as reported by the ICC.

The one-off Test saw Zimbabwe clinch their first-ever Test win on home soil since 2013. An all-round effort from the hosts saw them mount a victory by an innings and 73 runs.

