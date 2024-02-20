Afghanistan spinner Noor Ahmed banned by ILT20 for 12 months for breaching his player agreement

New Delhi [India], February 20 : Afghanistan spinner Noor Ahmed has been banned for 12 months by UAE's International League T20 after he breached his player agreement with Sharjah Warriors.

Warriors signed Noor for the first season of the ILT20 in 2023, he was offered another year's extension by the franchise but he refused to sign the retention notice for Season 2 and chose to play in SA20 with Durban Super Giants.

ILT20 released a statement to announce Noor's ban which read, "The International League T20 has banned spinner Noor Ahmad for 12 months for breaching his Player Agreement with Sharjah Warriors who had signed him for Season 1 of the tournament. Noor was offered another year's extension by the Warriors but refused to sign the retention notice for Season 2."

ILT20's three-member disciplinary committee which includes the league's Chief Executive Officer David White, Head of Security and Anti-Corruption Azam and Member Emirates Cricket Board Zayed Abbas investigated the matter.

Both parties Noor and Sharjah Warriors were heard separately and on examining the evidence before the committee, the final verdict was conveyed.

The committee had initially recommended a 20-month ban but took into consideration the fact that Noor was a minor at the time of signing the player agreement and had represented to the committee that his agent had not informed him of the full terms of the contract.

Noor is the second player to receive a ban, last December his compatriot Naveen-ul-Haq was also banned by the league for 20 months for not signing the retention notice. This ban has ruled Naveen out from the 2024 and 2025 editions of the competition.

In his first season, Noor featured in seven matches, for the Warriors, picking up four wickets, while giving away 148 runs at an average of 37 and an economy of 7.04.

