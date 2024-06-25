Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan becomes player with most 4-wicket hauls in Men's T20Is

Kingstown [St. Vincent], June 25 : Afghanistan spinner and skipper Rashid Khan registered a remarkable record as he became the player with the most four-wicket hauls in the Men's T20Is.

Rashid achieved the milestone during Afghanistan's eight-run win over Bangladesh in the Super Eights match of the T20 World Cup 2024 at the Arnos Vale Ground. Currently, the 25-year-old has nine four-wicket hauls in the Men's T20Is.

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan stands in second place on the chart with eight four-wicket hauls in the Men's T20Is. Uganda's Henry Ssenyondo holds the third place with seven four-wicket hauls in the Men's 20-over format cricket.

In the game against Bangladesh, the Afghanistan spinner picked up four wickets and gave 23 runs in his four-over spell at an economy rate of 5.80. He removed Soumya Sarkar, Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, and Rishad Hossain from the crease in the second innings.

Recapping the match, after winning the toss Rashid Khan-led Afghanistan decided to bat against Bangladesh.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (43 runs from 55 balls, 3 fours and 1 six) played a stupendous knock for the Afghan side and powered them to 115-5. Ibrahim Zadran (18 runs from 29 balls, 1 four) and Rashid Khan (19* runs from 10 balls, 3 sixes) tried their best in the final stage of the first inning and added some crucial runs on the scoreboard.

Rishad Hossain led the Bangladesh bowling attack after he picked up three wickets and gave 26 runs in his four-over spell.

The second inning of the match was reduced to 19 overs, and the target was 114 runs after rain played a spoilsport in the second inning.

During the run chase, Litton Das (54* runs from 49 balls, 5 fours, and 1 six) was the only standout batter for the Tigers as he scored the highest among his teammates.

Naveen-ul-Haq and Rashid Khan picked up four wickets each in their respective spells. Fazalhaq Farooqi and Gulbadin Naib also bagged one wicket each in their respective spells and helped the Afghan side win the match by eight runs.

After the defeat, Mitchell Marsh-led Australia are also out of the tournament. The Aussies ended up in third place in the Group 1 table of the Super Eights with just two points.

