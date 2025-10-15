Afghanistan Test and T20I Squads for Zimbabwe Tour Announced; Rashid Khan to Lead T20Is, Rested for Test

Afghanistan National Cricket Team vs Zimbabwe National Cricket Team Match: The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) announced the national team squads for the upcoming one-off Test and three-match T20I series against Zimbabwe. The matches will be held at Harare Sports Club from October 20 to November 2. Hashmatullah Shahidi will captain Afghanistan in the one-off Test. Left-arm pacer Bashir Ahmad retains his place in the squad. Zia Ur Rahman Sharifi, Sharafuddin Ashraf, and Khalil Gurbaz have received their first Test call-ups after strong performances in domestic red-ball cricket. Left-arm spinner Shahidullah Kamal has also been included.

ACB Name Squad for the One-off Test Match and T20I Series against Zimbabwe!



Afghanistan Test Squad: Hashmatullah Shahidi (C), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Abdul Malik, Afsar Zazai (WK), Ikram Alikhel (WK), Bahir Shah, Shahidullah Kamal, Ismat Alam, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Zia Ur Rahman Akbar, Yamin Ahmadzai, Zia Ur Rahman Sharifi, Khalil Gurbaz, Bashir Ahmad.

Reserves: Ibrahim Abdulrahimzai, Sediqullah Atal, Shams Ur Rahman.

Rashid Khan will lead Afghanistan in the T20I series. He has been rested from the Test to manage his workload. Shahidullah Kamal is included after impressive performances in the SCL season. Middle-order batter Ijaz Ahmadzai returns after making his T20I debut in 2024. AM Ghazanfar and Faridoon Dawoodzai are named as reserves.

Afghanistan T20I Squad: Rashid Khan (C), Ibrahim Zadran (VC), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Shahidullah Kamal, Ijaz Ahmadzai, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Noor Ahmad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Bashir Ahmad, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Abdullah Ahmadzai.

Reserves: AM Ghazanfar, Faridoon Dawoodzai.

Afghanistan and Zimbabwe have met in four Test matches, with each side winning two. The Afghanistan team recently played a white-ball series in Bangladesh. They lost the three-match T20I series but bounced back to sweep the three-match ODI series.