Afghanistan to host Bangladesh for white-ball series after Asia Cup

New Delhi [India], August 24 : Afghanistan is set to host Bangladesh after the conclusion of the upcoming Asia Cup on September 28.

With the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 fast approaching, Afghanistan is all set to build their squad for the marquee tournament in India and Sri Lanka with a host of T20I outings, as per the ICC website.

The series will commence with the T20I leg on October 2, followed by the three-match ODI series beginning on October 8.

Naseeb Khan, CEO of the Afghanistan Cricket Board and Nizamuddin Chowdhury, the BCB CEO, look forward to the much-anticipated series and to strengthening the relationship between the two countries

Naseeb Khan said, "We are proud to host Bangladesh in this highly anticipated series. This tour highlights the strength of our partnership and our joint commitment to delivering world-class cricket experiences, even in neutral venues. Fans can look forward to exciting matches and top-level competition."

While Nizamuddin Chowdhury, the BCB CEO, stated, "We look forward to taking on Afghanistan in what promises to be a competitive and exciting white-ball series in the UAE. This tour not only presents valuable competition following the Asia Cup but also reflects the mutual respect and strong relationship between our two cricket boards."

The upcoming tri-series against the UAE and Pakistan will be Afghanistan's first T20I series this year, while Bangladesh, after their successful T20I series against Sri Lanka and Pakistan, will be taking on the Netherlands in a three-match T20I series.

So far Afghanistan have faced Bangladesh in 19 ODIs, and have won eight while the Tigers have been victorious 11 times. The equation flips in T20Is, wherein Afghanistan have won seven out of 12 games.

Afghanistan's white-ball schedule against Bangladesh:

First T20I: Thursday, Oct 2 - UAE

Second T20I: Friday, Oct 3 - UAE

Third T20I: Sunday, Oct 5 - UAE

First ODI: Wednesday, Oct 8 - UAE

Second ODI: Saturday, Oct 11 - UAE

Third T20I: Thursday, Oct 14 - UAE

