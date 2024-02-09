Afghanistan win toss, opt to field against Sri Lanka in 1st ODI

Pallekele [Sri Lanka], February 9 : Afghanistan skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi won the toss and opted to field against Sri Lanka in the first ODI of the three-match series at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on Friday.

The last time Afghanistan toured Sri Lanka for an ODI series, they won the first game but ended up losing the next two. They will be looking to change the outcome this time and win the series.

Sri Lanka have left out former skipper Shanaka has been left out of the 16-member ODI squad. Shanaka's omission comes after his poor run in the 50-over format. In his last 21 innings, he has scored just one half-century and had an average of 12.25.

Along with Shanaka, batter Nuwanidu Fernando and leg-spinner Jeffrey Vandersay have also been left out of the squad. All-rounder Chamika Karunaratne and opening batter Shevon Daniel have joined the squad.

Afghanistan (Playing XI): Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Ikram Alikhil, Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad.

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis(w/c), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Janith Liyanage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka, Dushmantha Chameera, Pramod Madushan.

