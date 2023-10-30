Afghanistan win toss, opt to field against Sri Lanka; Rashid Khan to play his 100th ODI

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], October 30 : Afghanistan skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi won the toss and elected to field against Sri Lanka in the World Cup match at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium on Monday.

Afghanistan and Sri Lanka are still in the race to make the final four and a victory will be crucial for them to keep their hopes alive.

Rashid Khan will be looking to make his mark today as he makes his 100th ODI appearance in national colours.

Afghanistan skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi said during the toss that they want to bowl first. "The reason is it will be dew after on. We are feeling comfortable, we are playing good cricket. Right now, we are focusing on how we are going to play good cricket. According to the conditions, we gave rest to Noor today and Fazalhaq comes in his place."

Sri Lanka skipper Kusal Mendis said at the time of the toss said the team will try to build on the good work of previous matches. "I was looking to bat first, put up a good score on the board and defend. In the last three matches, we have done well in all three parts, batting, bowling and fielding and we would like to do well again. Chameera is playing and hopefully. he will do well."

Afghanistan (Playing XI): Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Ikram Alikhil(w), Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis(w/c), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Angelo Mathews, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Dushmantha Chameera, Dilshan Madushanka.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor