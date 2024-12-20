Afghanistan's Fazalhaq Farooqi fined for breaching ICC Code of Conduct

Harare [Zimbabwe], December 20 : Afghanistan player Fazalhaq Farooqi was been fined 15 per cent of his match fee for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during the second ODI against Zimbabwe in Harare on Thursday.

"Afghanistan fast bowler Fazalhaq Farooqi has been fined 15% of his match fee for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct," a statement from the International Cricket Council (ICC) said.

Farooqi was found to have breached Article 2.8 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to "showing dissent at an Umpire's decision during an International Match."

In addition to this, one demerit point has been added to Fazalhaq's disciplinary record, for whom it was the first offence in a 24-month period, as per ICC.

The incident occurred in the fifth over of Zimbabwe's innings. Fazalhaq showed dissent when an LBW appeal against Craig Ervine was turned down, making the sign for the request of a review when DRS was not available in the match.

Fazalhaq admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Andy Pycroft of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees, so there was no need for a formal hearing.

On-field umpires Chris Brown and Percival Sizara, third umpire Langton Rusere, and fourth umpire Iknow Chabi levelled the charge.

Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player's match fee, and one or two demerit points.

Coming to the second ODI, Zimbabwe won the toss and put Afghanistan to bat first at Harare. A century from Sediqullah Atal (104 in 128 balls, with eight fours and four sixes) and his 191-run opening stand with Abdul Malik (84 in 111 balls, with 11 fours and a six) took Afghanistan to 286/6 in their 50 overs.

Newman Nyamhuri (3/53) was the top bowler for Zimbabwe.

In the run-chase, only Sikandar Raza (19*) and Sean Williams (16*) touched double figures as the hosts were blown away for just 54 runs in 17.5 overs.

Ali Ghazanfar (3/9) and Naveed Zadran (3/13) were the top bowlers for Afghanistan. Afghanistan leads the three-match series 1-0, with the first match not producing a result. The final ODI will take place on Saturday.

