"Afghanistan's journey has left an enduring impact on World Cup 2023": Eoin Morgan

New Delhi [India], November 14 : England's World Cup-winning skipper Eoin Morgan said Afghanistan's journey at the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup in India has left an enduring impact on the tournament while hosts India have lived up to the expectations by finishing unbeaten in the tournament's league stage.

India will take on New Zealand in the first semifinal at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday. While the Kiwis will be aiming to reach their third successive World Cup final after 2015 and 2019, India will be looking forward to overcoming the knockout jinx that has prevented them from winning the 50-over World Cup since 2011.

"Afghanistan's World Cup journey has been nothing short of remarkable, leaving an enduring impact on the tournament. Despite ultimately missing out on the semi-finals, their four wins from nine games was a truly commendable performance," Morgan wrote in a column for the International Cricket Council (ICC).

"The familiar faces of Rashid Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nabi and Mujeeb Ur Rahman shone, but the revelation came in the form of Azmatullah Omarzai, who amassed over 300 runs. This glimpse into the next generation underscores Afghanistan's potential as they continue their transformation from upset creators to consistent contenders against cricket's elite," the former England skipper added in his column.

Despite not being able to qualify for the semifinals, the campaign has been memorable for Afghans. They secured wins in four of their nine matches and almost qualified for the semifinals. The rising Asian side recorded big wins over defending champions England and former world champions Sri Lanka and Pakistan. They also won a game against the Netherlands. Though they registered a loss against Australia due to a miraculous rescue by Glenn Maxwell (201*) in the run-chase of 292, they had the five-time champions on the ropes at 91/7.

Zadran (376 in nine matches at an average of 47.00 with one century, one fifty), Azmatullah Omarzai (353 runs in nine matches at an average of 70.60, with three fifties in eight innings and seven wickets), Rahmat Shah (320 runs in nine matches at an average of 40.00 with three fifties), skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi (310 runs in nine matches at an average of 51.66 with three fifties), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (280 runs in nine matches at an average of 31.11 with two fifties), Rashid Khan (105 runs in nine matches at an average of 21.00 and 11 wickets), Mohammed Nabi, Mujeeb ur Rahman and Naveen ul-Haq (eight wickets each) delivered vital contributions for the team.

Morgan commented that India has lived upto the expectations as pre-tournament favourites as they were hosts and they look indomitable under skipper Rohit Sharma.

"India, the host nation and pre-tournament favourites, have lived up to expectations with an unbeaten run in the group stages. Rarely do favourites meet the hype, but India, buoyed by overwhelming support, seem indomitable under Rohit Sharma's leadership. The upcoming challenge against New Zealand, a well-disciplined side and a past nemesis, adds a different dimension to India's journey," said Morgan.

India has notably lost plenty of must-win/knockout matches in ICC tournaments to the Kiwis.

Morgan commented on his side England's campaign, who came into the tournaments as defending champions but have finished seventh with just three wins in nine matches and an ICC Champions Trophy spot to their names.

"In stark contrast, England's campaign has been a disappointing saga, culminating in an early exit. From the initial loss to New Zealand to subsequent defeats against South Africa, India, Sri Lanka, and Afghanistan, the defending champions found little to celebrate," said Morgan.

"The captain-coach duo of Jos Buttler and Matthew Mott must now grapple with the elusive reasons behind this dramatic slump, emphasising the urgency to identify and rectify the issues before heading to defend their ICC Men's T20 World Cup crown in the USA and the Caribbean next year," he added.

Morgan also went on to praise the other two semifinalists, South Africa and Australia, who will meet in the semifinal two on Thursday. The WC-winning skipper said that the semis clash between both these two sides promises to be thrilling.

"South Africa, on the other hand, have impressed with their batting prowess, emerging as a side capable of thriving under pressure. Their semi-final clash with the resurgent Australians promises to be a thrilling encounter. Australia, perennial contenders, overcame initial setbacks to build momentum, setting the stage for a compelling semi-final," said Morgan.

Morgan said that both teams must adhere to their aggressive styles to succeed, "with Australia relying on past experiences while South Africa is exuding confidence under Temba Bavuma's leadership."

Morgan said that with the league stage completed, the promise shown by Afghanistan, India's dominance, England's struggles and the semifinal clash between SA and Australia define the narrative of the tournament.

"Plenty more drama awaits in the knockout stages, with each match offering new twists and turns, building anticipation for the crowning moment that awaits cricket fans worldwide," Morgan signed off saying.

