Afghanistan's key spinner Rashid Khan ruled out of T20Is against India

Mohali (Punjab) [India], January 10 : Afghanistan's key leg-spinner Rashid Khan has been ruled out of three-match T20I series against India as he is recovering from back surgery.

Although Rashid travelled to Chandigarh with the team, Afghanistan captain Ibrahim Zadran indicated that the leg-spinner is not yet match-fit.

Rashid missed Afghanistan's most recent assignment, a 2-1 T20I series victory over the UAE at the beginning of the year, and hasn't participated in a competitive match since the ODI World Cup in October and November.

Afghanistan's spin attack will include Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Mohammad Nabi, Noor Ahmad, Qais Ahmad and Sharafuddin Ashraf in lieu of Rashid.

"He is not totally fit, but is travelling with the team. We hope that he gets fit as soon as we expect him to. He's doing his rehab with the doctor, and we will miss him in the series. Without Rashid, we will struggle because his experience is crucial to all of us, but this is cricket and you need to be ready for any kind of situation," Ibrahim was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

Afghanistan's maiden bilateral series will kick off on January 11 in Mohali. The second game will be played on January 14 in Indore and the series will conclude on January 17 in Bengaluru.

Ibrahim said his team is looking forward to a tough series against India.

"Playing against India on their home soil is a difficult task but we came here to play well against them and show our skills. We have lots of good T20 players, all our boys are playing good cricket, so I am sure they will play well. We will have a good series against India," he said.

Mujeeb was a part of the Big Bash League franchise Melbourne Renegades, but his season ended as his No Objection Certificate (NOC) was revoked by the Afghanistan Cricket Board.

Squad: Ibrahim Zadran (C), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Ikram Alikhil (WK), Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmat Shah, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Karim Janat, Azmaullah Omarzai, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad, Naveen Ul Haq, Noor Ahmad, Mohammad Saleem, Qais Ahmad, Gulbadin Naib and Rashid Khan.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor