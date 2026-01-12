Afghanistan's Mohammad Nabi shares 53-run stand with son Hassan Eisakhil in BPL clash

Sylhet [Bangladesh], January 12 : The father-son duo of 41-year-old Afghanistan veteran cricketer Mohammad Nabi and 19-year-old Hassan Eisakhil notched up a fifty-run partnership, marking a rare moment in cricket.

Batting together during the Dhaka Capitals vs Noakhali Express match, Nabi and Eisakhil joined hands to compile a 53-run stand in just 30 balls at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet in the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2025-26 season.

Eisakhil scored 92 runs for Noakhali Express, which proved to be a match-winning knock for his team as they reached 184/7 in the first innings, a target the opposition could not even come close to chasing. Notably, the BPL match was Eisakhil's first in the league. On the other hand, Eisakhil's father, Nabi, scored 17 runs. Together, the Afghanistan father-son duo stitched a 53-run partnership for the fourth wicket in 30 balls.

Coming to the 22nd match of the BPL 2025-26, Noakhali Express secured a convincing 41-run victory over Dhaka Capitals at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium.

Choosing to bat first, Noakhali Express posted a formidable total of 184/7 in their 20 overs, anchored by Hassan Eisakhil's 92 off 60 balls and a rapid 48 off 25 balls from Soumya Sarkar.

Despite the best efforts of the Dhaka bowlersled by Mohammad Saifuddin and Taijul Islam, with each claiming two wicketsNoakhali utilised on the 101-run partnership between Easakhil and Sarkar, posting a strong total.

In response, Dhaka Capitals' chase struggled to gain momentum as they lost wickets at regular intervals. Mohammad Saifuddin provided some late fireworks with a defiant 34 off 20 balls, including several boundaries in the closing stages, but he lacked significant support from the top and middle order.

Noakhali bowling unit, spearheaded by Hasan Mahmud (2-21 in 3.2 overs) and Mohammad Nabi (2-23 in four overs), remained disciplined throughout, eventually bowling Dhaka out for 143 in 18.2 overs.

This was Noakhali's second consecutive win in the tournament following a six-match losing streak. They still find themselves at the bottom of the BPL 2025-26 points table.

