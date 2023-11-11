Afghanistan's Rahmat Shah completes 4,000 runs in international cricket

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], November 11 : Rahmat Shah completed 4,000 runs in international cricket on Friday, becoming only the fourth Afghanistan batter to reach the milestone.

Rahmat reached this milestone during Afghanistan's ICC Cricket World Cup match against South Africa in Ahmedabad.

In the match, Rahmat scored 26 in 46 balls. His knock consisted of two boundaries and runs came at a strike rate of over 56.

Now, in 113 international matches and 116 innings, Rahmat has scored 4,013 runs at an average of 35.83. He has scored six centuries and 29 fifties, with the best score of 114.

Having represented Afghanistan in seven Tests, Rahmat has scored 424 runs at an average of 30.28, with the best score of 102. He has scored a century and three fifties in 14 innings.

Rahmat has played 106 ODIs for Afghanistan, scoring 3,589 runs at an average of 36.62. He has scored five centuries and 26 fifties, with the best score of 114. He is the country's leading run-scorer in ODI cricket.

In nine matches of CWC 2023, Rahmat has scored 320 runs at an average of 40.00 and a strike rate of over 76. He has three half-centuries, with the best score of 77*.

The leading run-scorer in Afghanistan's cricket history is Mohammed Nabi, who has scored 5,066 runs at an average of 24.12 in 244 innings. He has scored a century and 21 fifties, with the best score of 116. He is followed by Mohammed Shehzad (4,844 runs) and Asghar Afghan (4,246 runs).

Coming to the match, electing to bat first, Afghanistan was once 116/6 but knocks from Azmatullah Omarzai (97* in 107 balls, with seven fours and three sixes) and Noor Ahmed (26 in 32 balls, with four boundaries) helped Afghanistan reach 244 in their 50 overs.

Gerald Coetzee (4/44) was the pick of the bowlers for SA. Lungi Ngidi and Keshav Maharaj took two wickets while Andile Phehlukwayo got one wicket.

In the chase of 245, SA started with a 64-run partnership between Quinton de Kock (41 in 47 balls, with two fours and three sixes) and Temba Bavuma (23 in 28 balls, with three fours). Following this, SA lost wickets regularly and were 182/5 at one point. However, Rassie Van Der Dussen (76 in 95 balls, with six fours and a six) and Andile Phehlukwayo (39* in 37 balls, with one four and three sixes) helped SA seal the game with 15 balls to spare.

Rashid Khan (2/37) and Mohammed Nabi (2/35) took two wickets for Afghanistan while Mujeeb ur Rahman got one.

Rassie got the 'Player of the Match' for his fifty.

Before their semifinal against Australia, SA has got some winning momentum, currently at number two with seven wins and two losses. Afghanistan ended their campaign with four wins and five losses, a total of eight points.

