Afghanistan's Rashid Khan re-enters top 10 T20I bowling rankings

Dubai [UAE], March 20 : After making his comeback into the squad from injury, Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan has re-entered the top 10 T20I rankings for bowlers following a strong performance in the recently concluded series against Ireland.

Rashid rose four places to equal ninth on the rankings that were updated by the ICC. He was Player of the Series in the Ireland series which Afghanistan clinched by 2-1 margin.

The 25-year-old snapped eight wickets over the three matches at an average of 5.62. This was his first series in any format after recovering from his back injury which he suffered during the 2023 World Cup.

Rashid's teammate Naveen-ul-Haq (up two places to 55th) made some ground following his three wickets during the Ireland series, while Irish trio Josh Little (up seven spots to 39th), Mark Adair (up two places to 56th) and Barry McCarthy (up 15 spots to 77th) also boosted their T20I bowler rankings that are led by England spinner Adil Rashid.

India skipper Rohit Sharma has moved to the fourth position in the ICC ODI batting rankings on Wednesday.

Rohit rose to fourth position with 746 rating points and stands just behind his teammates Virat Kohli (768 points) and Shubman Gill (801 points). Former Pakistan skipper Babar Azam sits at the top of the rankings with 824 points.

Coming to Test rankings, star India bowler, Jasprit Bumrah moved down to third position from the second with a total of 847 points.

Though Australia right-arm speedster Josh Hazelwood also has an equal number of points, he has better economy rate.

India batting dynamo Suryakumar Yadav continued his reign at the top of the T20I Batting rankings with a total of 861 points.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor