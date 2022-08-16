After Arjun Tedulkar, Siddesh Lad to leave Mumbai Ranji side

Siddhesh Lad, has requested a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) in order to play for a new state in the 2022 domestic season.Lad plans to represent the neighbouring state of Goa. Lad will be the second player to represent Goa, following Indian superstar Sachin Tendulkar’s son Arjun Tendulkar.Lad appeared in 61 first-class games, averaging 40 runs per game.

He hit 1140 runs in 39 List A games, scoring 842 runs at the age of 24. He has previously played for the Mumbai Indians and the Kolkata Knight Riders. “It was an honour to represent Mumbai for almost a decade. I feel it’s time for me to explore more opportunities coming my way. I would also like to thank MCA, all the support staff and players who have been a part of my journey with MCA. A few teams have shown interest but I am in talks with Goa at the moment”, Lad told The Indian Express.Lad has played for Mumbai in one Ranji Trophy and two Vijay Hazare Trophy-winning squads. Lad remarked that leaving the place where he had spent his whole cricket career was a difficult decision. He is the son of Dinesh Lad, who has coached players for India such as Rohit Sharma and Shardul Thakur.