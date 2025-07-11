After breaking Dravid's century milestone, Root breaks former India star's world record of completing most outfield catches in Test

London [UK], July 11 : England's talismanic batter Joe Root shattered the "Wall" Rahul Dravid's record for most outfield catches in Test cricket after another stellar piece of moment in the field on the second day of the third game against India at Lord's on Friday.

After overtaking Dravid for his century record in the format, Root cemented his place at the top of the most outfield catches in Test cricket. He successfully took a stunner to dismiss Karun Nair to complete his 211th catch, surpassing Dravid's tally of 210. Former Sri Lanka star Mahela Jayawardene slipped to the third spot with 205 catches.

Root achieved the milestone in the 21st over when England Test captain Ben Stokes angled the ball into Nair, but it straightened after landing on the turf. Nair was caught on the crease due to the length and failed to keep his bat away from the trajectory of the delivery.

The ball glanced off the shoulder of the bat and flew between wicketkeeper Jamie Smith and the first slip. Root alert of the situation dove to his left and got hold of the ball with his left hand to produce a moment of magic in the field, forcing Nair to return on 40(62).

Before his impressive moment in the field, Root soared past Australia's mainstay Steve Smith and Dravid (36) to become the fifth-highest century-getter in all of Test cricket, with legends Sachin Tendulkar (51), Jacques Kallis (45), Ricky Ponting (41) and Kumar Sangakkara (38) ahead of him.

The 34-year-old also tied with South African legend Hashim Amla for the joint-sixth-highest number of centuries in all forms of the game, with 55 centuries each. Under London's scorching heat, Root, on the opening day, became the highest run-scorer at the venue in international cricket, with 2,531 runs in 33 matches at an average of 53.85, including nine centuries and 51 fifties in 51 innings.

Root is only the third batter to score three successive tons at Lord's alongside Jack Hobbs (1912-26) and Michael Vaughan (2004-05), both Englishmen. Root's effortless 104 is his 11th hundred in 60 innings against India in Tests, the joint-most alongside Australia's Smith (who has 11 centuries in 46 innings). His record-breaking exploits powered England to 387 in the first innings.

His exploits ended early in the opening session of the second day. He lunged forward, but the ball nipped in slightly, brushed off the inside edge and crashed into the stumps. Root got his record-shattering Test ton but failed to add many as he walked back to the dressing room with 104(199).

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor