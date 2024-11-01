After facing collapse on Day 1, Jadeja reveals India's gameplan to take control from NZ

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 1 : Experienced all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja reflected on India's "unexpected" collapse during the final session of the opening day of the third Test against New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium.

In the last couple of overs, just when India appeared to be in control, fortune favoured the visitors, who seized the opportunity swiftly.

As India looked set for a strong finish, they lost three wickets in the final two overs of the day, dramatically shifting the game's momentum.

Ajaz Patel delivered a double-wicket maiden, dismissing Yashasvi Jaiswal (30) and nightwatchman Mohammed Siraj (0) on consecutive balls.

India's troubles deepened in the last over when Virat Kohli (4) was run out following a quick throw from Matt Henry, unable to cross the crease in time.

With India reduced to 86/4 and still trailing by 149 runs, Jadeja emphasised the need for a collective effort to reach a target of 230.

"It was unexpected; miscommunication and misjudgements happen. We are 150 runs behind. Small partnerships to take the team's total over 230 will be our game plan," Jadeja said after the day's play.

After Akash Deep made an early breakthrough, the spinners took charge, with Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar reaping the most rewards from the pitch.

As a puff of dust rose with each delivery, New Zealand's batsmen struggled, leading to another five-wicket haul for Jadeja and a four-wicket spell for Sundar, who bowled 18.4 overs in the Mumbai heat.

"I felt good helping my team get breakthroughs. It wasn't easy to bowl in the heat; Washington bowled well, and everyone played their roles," Jadeja added.

India will begin Day 2 with Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant at the crease as the hosts attempt to close the 149-run deficit.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor