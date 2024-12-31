After going unsold in IPL, David Warner registers for PSL Season 10 draft

Islamabad [Pakistan], December 31 : Former Australia opener David Warner has become the latest player to sign for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 10 draft.

The Pakistan Super League took to X to confirm Warner registering for the draft in a post which read, "ENDING 2024 ON A HIGH. The Aussie powerhouse David Warner has registered for the #HBLPSLDraft!"

The upcoming PSL Season 10 will be held in Gwadar city of Balochistan on January 11. The season will begin on April 8 and will conclude on May 19.

Before Warner's announcement on Tuesday, former New Zealand pacer Tim Southee also signed up for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 10 draft.

Before entering the PSL draft, Warner appeared in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction but found no buyer for himself.

Warner is considered to be Australia's finest all-format opener, retired from all formats of the game after a Super Eight exit from the T20 World Cup. He ended the campaign with 178 runs in seven matches, including two fifties.

His final T20I game against India concluded an era of audacious hitting, unmatched charisma and aggression on the field and all-format brilliance.

In 112 Tests for Australia, Warner scored 8,786 runs at an average of 44.59, with 26 centuries and 37 fifties in 205 innings. His best score is 335*. He is the fifth-highest run-getter for Australia in Tests.

Playing 161 ODIs, Warner scored 6,932 runs at an average of 45.30 and a strike rate of above 97, making 22 centuries and 33 fifties in 159 innings. His best score is 179. He is the sixth-highest run-getter in ODIs for Australia.

Warner is Australia's highest run-getter in T20Is, scoring 3,277 runs in 110 matches at an average of 33.43 and a strike rate of 142.47. He scored a century and 28 fifties, with the best score of 100*.

With 18,995 runs in 383 games, 49 centuries, 98 fifties, two ICC Cricket World Cup titles, one ICC T20 World Cup and ICC World Test Championship title each, Warner retired as Australia's second-highest run-getter and one of the greatest all-format openers of all time.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor