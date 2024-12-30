After humbling in Melbourne, India's hopes rest in Sri Lanka's hands, here's how India can qualify for WTC final

Melbourne [Australia], December 30 : India's hopes of reaching the third-consecutive World Test Championship final dimmed after facing an unprecedented defeat in Melbourne in the fourth Test of the BGT series against India on Monday.

The Boxing Day Test lived up to its billing, with Australia defying the odds on the final day to punch their way to a 2-1 lead in the series. It was a topsy-turvy affair as the balance of play shifted throughout the game that lasted for five days in front of the record-shattering crowd.

India trailed for the majority of the Test, but victory or a draw remained in sight when the visitors bowled Australia out on 234 in the opening hour of the final day.

However, Australia changed the complexion of the entire match in the final session. Wickets fell in a cluster, and India eventually succumbed to an imposing 184-run defeat.

Following the result, India's chances to reach the WTC final rests in Sri Lanka's hands. If India goes on to win in Sydney, the visitors will have a points percentage of 55.26 per cent. Along with this, India will hope for Sri Lanka's success against Australia by at least a 1-0 margin.

If India draws the Sydney Test, the Rohit-led side will finish the cycle with a points percentage of 51.75 per cent and will be ruled out of the race.

As of now, South Africa remains at the top and have already qualified for the WTC final, which will be played next year in London.

India remain in third place on the WTC standings, with 114 points and a points percentage of 52.78 per cent. The Rohit-led side has played 18 matches in the ongoing WTC cycle, winning nine games.

With a 340-run total to chase down, India looked down and out in the first session. India skipper Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and Virat Kohli.

India managed to see off the second session without sustaining any damage, courtesy of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rishabh Pant. But in the third session, the gates flew wide open as Australia breezed past India's batting order to seal a famous win.

