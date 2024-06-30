After India's T20 WC triumph, cricket fraternity showers praise on Team India

New Delhi [India], June 30 : After winning the T20 World Cup 2024 and ending India's long wait for an ICC trophy, the cricket fraternity came forward to heap praise on Rohit Sharma-led Men in Blue.

Team India won the T20 WC trophy for the second time, defeating South Africa by seven runs in Barbados on Saturday.

India wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul said that it was 'sheer brilliance' from the Men in Blue throughout the T20 World Cup 2024.

"Sheer brilliance from this team throughout the competition. Unbeaten and comprehensive. Congratulations team The support staff, the fans and all Indians The whole nation celebrates with you guys," Rahul wrote on X.

India cricketer Ajinkya Rahane said that it was a phenomenal T20 journey for Virat Kohli.

"Congratulations on a phenomenal T20 journey @imVkohli All the best ahead," Rahane said.

Afghanistan skipper Rashid Khan congratulated Team India and Rohit Sharma for winning the prestigious trophy.

"Congratulations to you @ImRo45 and team India on winning the #T20WorldCup. Well played South Africa," Rashid said.

Former Pakistan cricketer Waqar Younis showered praise on Virat Kohli and Axar Patel and said that great players perform at difficult times.

"Great players rise above others in crunch situations. @imVkohli Played a magnificent knock (no doubt) but the two overs from @Jaspritbumrah93 at the end was pure World Cup winner. Congratulations Team India and @ImRo45," Younis wrote on X.

India cricketer Dhruv Jurel said that he can't express his feelings after seeing India win the T20 World Cup.

"Can't express my feelings," Jurel said.

Afghanistan cricketer Gulbadin Naib said that the final match between India and South Africa was a great game and the Men in Blue were the deserved winner.

"Congratulations team India #T20WorldCup2024Final Great game to watched out #INDvSA Well deserved," Naib said.

Former Pakistan cricketer Ahmad Shahzad said that the deserving team won the T20 World Cup 2024.

"The deserving team won the T20 World Cup. Many congratulations to Rohit Sharma, Rahul Dravid, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah and everyone involved in this iconic win. They were always consistent and kept on knocking the door, this win is a result of sheer dedication," Shahzad said.

Afghanistan wicketkeeper-batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz congratulated Team India for being unbeaten in the tournament and win the T20 World Cup.

"Congratulations to india on winning T20 Worldcup 2024 unbeaten throughout the tournament really deserving team, Well played South Africa as well. What a player @ImRo45 @imVkohli

is, eyes pleasing watching them playing, its been incredible t20 cricket journey for them with so many records and achievements, really has been inspiration for many around the world," Gurbaz said.

Virat Kohli and Axar Patel's attacking partnership took India closer to their dream by propelling them to a competitive total of 176/7. Despite a nervy defence, the Men in Blue managed to defend the total and clinch a 7-run win to lift their second T20 World Cup title.

