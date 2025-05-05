After serving doping ban South Africa quick Kagiso Rabada cleared to play again

New Delhi [India], May 5 : South African speedster Kagiso Rabada served a one-month ban, reduced from three months, for using a recreational drug during the SA20, held earlier this year, according to ESPNcricinfo.

In a statement issued by the South African Institute for Drug Free Sports (SAIDS) confirmed, Rabada, who was representing MI Cape Town, had failed a doping test on January 2 following their fixture against Durban Super Giants.

The 29-year-old quick was notified of the decision on April 1 when he represented the Gujarat Titans in the 18th edition of the cash-rich Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. At that time, GT released a statement stating that Rabada flew back to South Africa "to deal with an important personal matter" without offering a time frame for his return.

According to ESPNcricinfo, SAIDS confirmed Rabada has since participated in an education and awareness programme to prevent further substance abuse. He is expected to resume playing immediately and could return to on-field action as soon as Wednesday, when GT takes on five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI).

There have been instances when players have been handed long-term suspensions, which depend on the individual cricket boards. Last year, the Zimbabwe Cricket Board banned Wessly Madhevere and Brandon Mavuta for four months each and fined 50 per cent of their salaries for three months after the duo tested positive for a recreational drug.

According to ESPNcricinfo, Cricket South Africa is unlikely to impose further punishment on Rabada. On Saturday, Rabada released a statement expressing remorse for his actions.

"As has been reported, I recently returned to South Africa from participating in the IPL for personal reasons. This was due to my returning an adverse analytical finding for the use of a recreational drug," Rabada said, according to ESPNcricinfo.

"I am deeply sorry to all those that I have let down. I will never take the privilege of playing cricket for granted. This privilege is much larger than me. It goes beyond my personal aspirations," he added.

Rabada featured in two fixtures for the Titans in the ongoing season and scythed two scalps at an average of 41.50, conceding runs at a hefty economy of 10.38.

