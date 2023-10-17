Ahead of WC clash against Australia: Some Pakistan players got fever in past few days, most fully recovered

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 17 : Ahead of their ICC Cricket World Cup match against Australia on October 20, some Pakistani players got fever in the past few days, but most of them have fully recovered, as per Pakistan Cricket Board's statement.

Pakistan and Australia will lock horns in their Cricket World Cup match in Bengaluru on Friday. While Pakistan has won two games and lost one, Australia just opened their win tally against Sri Lanka, previously losing to India and South Africa. Pakistan lost their previous match against arch-rivals India as well.

Pakistan will hold a training session at Bengaluru's M Chinnaswammy Stadium from 6-8 PM today.

Pakistan squad: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim.

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Steve Smith, Alex Carey, Josh Inglis, Sean Abbott, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitch Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc.

