Ahmed Shehzad urges Pakistan players to watch 'Lagaan' for motivation after historic defeat against England

New Delhi [India], October 11 : Opening batter Ahmed Shehzad urged Pakistan players to watch Aamir Khan's epic 'Lagaan' movie for motivation following their historic defeat against England in the Multan Test.

Shan Masood suffered sixth consecutive defeat as Pakistan Test captain since his appointement at the end of the last year. With each passing game, the significance of defeat continues to alter the record book of cricket and Pakistan.

After Pakistan got the sour taste of series defeat for the first time against Bangladesh, England came in to rub salt on their fresh wounds.

In a run scoring fest, where scores elusive appeared to be palpable, Pakistan crossed the doors of defeat by an innings and 47 runs under the scorching heat of Multan.

Masood'sside became the first team in the history of Test cricket to lose a red-ball match after posting 550-plus score in their first attempt.

Following the defeat, out of favour batter, Shehzad took a dig at the Pakistan team for their lack of motivation that led to a shambolic performance.

He suggested a remedy for the lack of motivation by urging the players to watch 'Lagaan' where a team of Indian villagers defeat England to avoid tax for three years.

"For motivation I suggest Pakistan team should watch Lagaan movie. The issue is that in the movie they had to pay it from their pockets. But you don't have to do this, Pakistan Cricket Board has to do it," Shehzad said on his YouTube channel.

For the 32-year-old, the volume of intensity indicates that a time has come when youngsters need to be introduced in place of the established stars.

"It was such a bad, scared performance from the Pakistan team. Attitude was not visible. You have been exposed. Changes need to be made. You have to give opportunity to the youngsters, players like Kamran Ghulam and Mohammad Ali," he added.

After failing to secure a Test victory on its home soil since February 2022, Pakistan will lock horns with England in the second match on Tuesday in Multan.

