Ahmedabad and Lucknow will have to work hard at the auctions says, Mohammed Kaif

The IPL 2022 mega auction is just days away and the all the IPL teams will be making their strategy in order to land the best players in their team. Delhi Capitals the 2020 finalists have a tough job on hand of not just preparing a team for the future but also getting some of their key members back, who form the core of the team. Delhi Capitals retaimed 4 players ahead of the IPL auction. However, Delhi Capitals assistant coach, Mohammad Kaif believes Ahmedabad and Lucknow, will have to work very hard in the auctions, although they have experienced coaches but it’s difficult for new teams because the old teams are set.

Continuing further he said, after the auction you’ll see every team satisfied, you’ll never see a franchise unhappy after the auction because of so many players and the options available. For example, if you want Warner and other team buys him, you still have de Kock as an option. If you think of buying Rabada, you have Cummins also as an option. In the end, it depends on how you handle the player and how you make him perform.90 players (370 Indian, 220 overseas) who have registered for the auction, 228 are capped players, 355 are uncapped players and seven belong to Associate Nations.