Ahmedabad Test: Siraj's fiery spell puts West Indies on backfoot at Lunch on Day 1

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], October 2 : An outstanding display by the Indian bowlers, especially by right-arm seamer Mohammed Siraj, restricted the West Indies Cricket Team to 90/5 in 23.2 overs after the completion of the first session of the Ahmedabad Test being played at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium on Thursday.

At the stroke of Lunch on Day 1, West Indies are 90/5 in 23.2 overs with Roston Chase (22*) unbeaten on the crease.

West Indies skipper Roston Chase won the toss and elected to bat first. After winning the toss, batters John Campbell and Tagenarine Chandrerpaul came out to open the innings for the visitors.

The Caribbean side didn't have the start they wanted, as they lost the first wicket at 12, with Siraj dismissing Chanderpaul (0) in the fourth over of the innings.

After the opener's departure, left-hand batter Alick Athanaze came to bat. Athanaze, along with Campbell, was able to add just eight runs before the latter was sent back to the pavillion by Jasprit Bumrah on the first ball of the seventh over.

Following Campbell's wicket, right-hand batter Brandon King (13 runs off 15 balls) came in the middle to bat. He played some attacking shots during his knock, but he was later cleaned up by Siraj in the 10th over when the team's score was 39.

After the fall of three wickets, team skipper Roston Chase came out to bat. He, along with Athanaze, was able to add just three runs as the latter was dismissed in the 12th over by Siraj.

Following the fourth wicket, wicketkeeper-batter Shai Hope came out to bat and joined Chase. The Roston Chase-led side touched the 50-run mark on the last ball of the 13th over as Hope slammed a boundary on the bowling of Nitish Kumar Reddy.

At the score of 90, the visitors lost their fifth wicket as left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav took the wicket of Shai Hope (26 runs from 36 balls). After the end of the first session on the first day of the Test match, the West Indies side had lost half of their side at just 90 runs.

For the Shubman Gill-led side, other than Siraj, one wicket each was taken by Bumrah (1/24 in 8 overs) and Kuldeep (1/7 in 1.4 overs) in their respective spells in the session.

Brief Scores: West Indies 90/5 in 23.2 overs (Shai Hope 26, Roston Chase 22; Mohammed Siraj 3/19) vs India.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor