Aiden Markram announced ICC Men's Player of the Month for June

Dubai [UAE], July 14 : South Africa right-hand batter Aiden Markram was announced the Player of the Month for June on Monday following his all-round performance in the ICC World Test Championship Final against Australia at 'Home of Cricket', Lord's for which he also won the Player of the Match award, as per the ICC media release.

The 30-year-old made 136 runs and claimed two important wickets to help the Proteas break their 27-year wait for a senior ICC trophy.

The South African opener delivered when it mattered most, scripting one of the finest performances in the history of the competition to guide his side to their maiden World Test Championship triumph.

"It is a privilege to receive this award. To contribute to a ICC World Test Championship win for our team and South Africa is something that means a lot to me," Markram said upon winning the award.

"Winning the final at Lord's is a historic moment for South African cricket, and it is something we will all remember forever. This victory was only possible due to the combined efforts of the entire team, with crucial contributions from KG (Kagiso Rabada) and Tembs (Temba Bavuma)," he added.

Markram's impact began with the ball, when he was called upon to break a growing Australian partnership between Steve Smith and Beau Webster. He responded instantly, removing Smith with just his sixth delivery, setting the tone for what would become a match to remember.

His first outing with the bat didn't go as planned with the right-hander being dismissed without scoring by Mitchell Starc.

But it was in the second innings that Markram truly came into his own. With South Africa trailing by 74 runs and Australia adding a valuable 59-run 10th wicket stand, the pressure was firmly on. Markram stepped up, taking the final wicket of Hazlewood before turning the tide with the bat.

Chasing a daunting target of 282, he anchored the innings with poise and determination. Despite the early loss of Ryan Rickelton, Markram forged vital partnerships with Wiaan Mulder and captain Temba Bavuma.

When Bavuma suffered an injury scare and doubted his ability to continue, Markram's reassurance in the dressing room spurred a gritty partnership with his captain that took South Africa to the brink of glory.

Markram eventually fell for a masterful 136, in an innings filled with composure, grit, and shot-making of the highest order.

His knock didn't just win a final, it etched his name into history in a long-awaited triumph.

