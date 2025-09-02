Aiden Markram, Keshav Maharaj shine as South Africa trounce England by seven wickets in first ODI

Leeds [UK], September 2 : Aiden Markram's powerful 86 and Keshav Maharaj's four-wicket haul helped South Africa seal a convincing seven-wicket victory over England in the first ODI at Leeds on Tuesday.

After bundling out the hosts for 131, the Proteas chased the target in 20.5 overs, thanks to Markram's brilliant unbeaten 86 off 55 balls, studded with 13 boundaries and two sixes. With the ball, Maharaj was the star, returning figures of 4/22, while Wiaan Mulder provided solid support with 3/33.

Markram and Ryan Rickelton set the tone with a 121-run opening stand before Markram was dismissed by Adil Rashid. South Africa captain Temba Bavuma followed soon after, scoring just six, while Tristan Stubbs was cleaned up by Rashid for a golden duck, leaving the Proteas at 131/3, needing just one run for victory.

Dewald Brevis then joined Rickelton and finished the game in style, smashing a six off his second ball to seal the win. Rickelton remained unbeaten on 31 off 59 balls, including *four boundaries, as South Africa wrapped up the chase at 137/3.

Adil Rashid was the only wicket-taker for England, claiming all three South African wickets.

Earlier, South Africa won the toss and elected to field first. For England, Jamie Smith stood tall with a fighting 54 off 48 balls, including 10 fours, but received little support. Jos Buttler was the next-best scorer with 15, as the rest of the batting order failed to deliver.

Apart from Maharaj and Mulder's heroics, Nandre Burger and Lungi Ngidi chipped in with a wicket each to complete a dominant performance by the Proteas.

