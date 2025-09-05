"Aiming to play some games before': Sophie Molineux ahead of World Cup 2025

New Delhi [India], September 5 : Defending champions Australia have locked in Sophie Molineux for their ICC Cricket World Cup 2025 squad, as per the ICC website.

The seven-time winners, who have ten members of the squad that featured in the previous edition back in 2022, have added the returning left-arm spinner to bolster the spin attack in sub-continent conditions.

The Australian spin attack will now feature Ashleigh Gardner, leg-spinner Alana King, and Georgia Wareham, alongwith Molineux.

Molineux expressed her hope on getting some game time before the Cricket World Cup. But ongoing rehabilitation for a knee injury she sustained last year could keep her away from action, with direct participation in the tournament instead.

"We were aiming to play some games before that World Cup, but the way it's panned out is I'll probably get into it at the World Cup - no (better) way to rip a Band-Aid off than that. Traditionally, I'd bowl and bowl and bowl, and feel really confident and comfortable through bowling a heap of overs each week and playing games at cricket, but it's not the case now," Molineux said

"So I think I've been able to tap into some different things to prepare for a World Cup and to perform, hopefully, straight away," she added.

Since her debut in 2018, Molineux has played 13 ODIs, taking 23 wickets at an impressive average of 14.39 and an economy rate of 3.29. Though the journey to recovery has been challenging, the spinner is looking forward to her participation in what will be her maiden Cricket World Cup.

"The cherry of a World Cup is definitely something big. I've never been to a one-day World Cup, so the sound of that was always chiming in the back of my head throughout the winter. But I think it's (also) just about getting back and feeling good out on the cricket field again, no matter what colours I am in," Molineux concluded.

Molineux is unlikely to feature in the three-match ODI series against India before the marquee event begins as a precautionary measure, with the defending Cricket World Cup champions hoping for her full recovery ahead of the tournament starting September 30.

Australia will take on New Zealand in the first game of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2025 on October 1 in Indore.

