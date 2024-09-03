Ajay Ratra replaces Salil Ankola in BCCI Selection Committee

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 3 : The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday announced that former Indian cricketer Ajay Ratra will be member of the Men's Selection Committee, headed by former right-arm seamer Ajit Agarkar.

A BCCI release said that the decision was taken by its Cricket Advisory Committee. Ratra will replace Salil Ankola in the Committee.

Ratra has played in the Indian Cricket Team as a former wicketkeeper-batter. He played six Tests and 12 ODIs for India. Representing Haryana, Ratra played over 90 First Class matches, scoring close to 4000 runs and had over 240 dismissals.

As a selector, the former cricketer will work alongside the existing members of the selection committee to identify and support the next generation of cricketers who will represent India on the global stage.

Ratra has an extensive coaching experience having worked as a Head Coach of Assam, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh. He was also a part of the coaching staff of the Indian team during their ODI series in South Africa in 2023, the release added.

The release said his insights will be instrumental to the committee in ensuring that the best talent is identified, nurtured, and given the opportunity to excel at the highest level.

Earlier in August, the BCCI issued a revised calendar, making two changes to India's upcoming home season schedule.

There is change in venue of the first T20I against Bangladesh on October 6 from Dharamsala to Gwalior. The change has been made due to upgrades and renovation work being carried out by the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) in the dressing room.

India's 2024-25 home international season will begin with two Tests and three T20Is against Bangladesh. The series will be played from September 19 to October 12.

After the conclusion of the series, New Zealand will visit for three Test matches from October 16 to November 5.

India will play against England in five T20Is and three ODIs from January 22 to February 12.

Before the 2025 Champions Trophy in Pakistan, the ODIs against the Three Lions are India's only scheduled 50-over games.

