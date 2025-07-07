Ajinkya Rahane hails Shubman Gill's 'attitude and focus' after Edgbaston masterclass

Birmingham [UK], July 7 : Veteran Indian batter Ajinkya Rahane has heaped praise on Indian captain Shubman Gill for his extraordinary performance in the second Test match against England at Edgbaston, Birmingham. Gill led from the front with twin centuries, 269 in the first innings and an attacking 161 in the second, as India crushed England by a mammoth 336 runs to level the series 1-1.

Taking to his official X handle, Rahane lauded Gill's temperament under pressure, especially after India had lost the opening Test.

"What I liked about Shubman was his attitude, his determination, and his focus throughout the innings, both the innings," Rahane said in the video.

"It is not easy when you lose the first Test match, and then come into the second with the series and the Test match on the line," he added.

India bounced back in style, scripting history by defeating England for the first time at Edgbaston. Gill's double century in the first innings laid a solid foundation, and his attacking ton in the second provided the perfect finishing touch.

"Getting a double hundred and setting the tone for your team is amazing, because of his 269 in the first innings, we got a bigger total on the board and then the batting in the second innings was amazing, icing on the cake," noted Rahane.

Enjoyed watching @ShubmanGill bat and lead the team from the front. Congratulations on the historic win @BCCI. pic.twitter.com/wbXmXHwmOl— Ajinkya Rahane (@ajinkyarahane88) July 7, 2025

Gill's leadership and dominance with the bat helped India post a colossal target of 608, which proved far beyond England's reach.

Coming to the match, England once again opted to field first. After getting KL Rahul (2) early, an 80-run stand between Yashasvi Jaiswal (87 in 107 balls, with 13 fours) and Karun Nair (31 in 50 balls, with five fours) helped India gain some footing in the match. Skipper Shubman Gill had valuable partnerships of 203 runs with Ravindra Jadeja (89 in 137 balls, with 10 fours and a six) and a 144-run stand against Washington Sundar (42 in 103 balls, with three fours and a six), helping India towards 587, scoring 269 in 387 balls himself, with 30 fours and three sixes.

Shoaib Bashir (3/167) was the pick of the bowlers for England, while Chris Woakes and Josh Tongue also managed two each.

In England's first innings, India had them on the ropes with 84/5. However, a 303-run stand between Harry Brook (158 in 234 balls, with 17 fours and a six) and wicketkeeper-batter Jamie Smith (184* in 207 balls, with 21 fours and four sixes) sent India on an endless hunt for leather and answers. However, Siraj (6/70) and Akash Deep (4/88) got something out of the new ball and took down the last five wickets for 20 runs, bundling them down for 407 runs, gaining a 180-run lead.

India's response was a swift half-century partnership between Jaiswal (28 in 22 balls, with six fours) and KL Rahul, who also continued his good run with a 10-boundary-filled 55 in 84 balls. A 110-run stand for the fourth wicket between Rishabh Pant (65 in 58 balls, with eight fours and three sixes) and Gill upped the attack, while Gill managed yet another epic 175-run stand with Jadeja, scoring 161 in 162 balls, with 13 fours and eight sixes. Jadeja scored an unbeaten 69* in 118 balls, with five fours and a six. India declared at 427/6, leading by 607 runs and setting England a monstrous 608 runs to win.

During the run chase, England was restricted to 50/3. Jamie Smith (88 in 99, with nine fours and four sixes) was the only glimmer of hope for England as they were skittled out for just 271 runs, losing by 336 runs, thanks to a brilliant spell from Akash Deep (6/99), who ended up taking a ten-fer.

