Ajinkya Rahane Reaches 5000 IPL Runs Milestone During KKR vs CSK Match at Eden Gardens

Ajinkya Rahane completed 5000 runs in the Indian Premier League during Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings at Eden Gardens on Wednesday, May 7, 2025. He became the ninth batter and the seventh Indian to reach the milestone. Rahane reached the mark in his 197th IPL innings.

He now joins an elite list of batters that includes Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, David Warner, Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni, AB de Villiers and KL Rahul.

Rahane’s IPL journey has included stints with multiple franchises. He played for Kolkata Knight Riders earlier in 2022 and returned to the side for the 2025 season. He was picked by KKR for Rs 1.5 crore after a strong showing in 2023 with Chennai Super Kings. That season marked a revival in his career as he scored 326 runs at a strike rate of 172.48 while playing in the middle order.