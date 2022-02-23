Ajit Agarkar to replace Paras Mhambrey as Team India's bowling coach?

A senior Indian cricketer is keen on having the former pacer Ajit Agarkar as the bowling coach of the national side as he wants an experienced player to guide the young bowlers.According to a report in the Times of India, the senior player wants Ajit Agarkar to be the bowling coach for India in the current tenure till the end of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023."The senior player, who plays a vital role in decision-making in Indian cricket now, wants an experienced hand like Agarkar guiding the bowlers till the 2023 ODI World Cup. Mhambrey is a good bowling coach and can look after budding bowlers at India A, India Under-19 and at pacers the National Cricket Academy," the source told TOI.

Mhambrey, who has played 2 Tests and 3 ODIs for India, took over from Bharat Arun after assisting Rahul Dravid at the National Cricket Academy (NCA). Mhambrey was at the helm of the bowling affairs for India A and Under-19 sides before taking up the role with the senior team. Agarkar, on the other hand is also touted to join Delhi Capitals as their assisant coach. Agarkar was an expert seamer and picked up 288 wickets in ODIs and 58 in Tests. In his farewell season in 2012-13, he lead Mumbai for the first time in the Ranji Trophy and helped them win the title. The three-year stint at Daredevils, between 2011 and 2013, was Agarkar's last time in the IPL. He had also played for Kolkata Knight Riders between 2008 and 2010. In all, he has played 62 T20 matches and picked up 47 wickets.