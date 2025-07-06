Akash Deep draws high praise from Nasser Hussain as he eyes maiden Test five-wicket haul

Birmingham [UK], July 6 : India's pace sensation Akash Deep has turned heads with another brilliant spell in the final innings of the ongoing Test against England at Edgbaston, leaving the hosts reeling at 153/6 at Lunch on Day 5. Chasing an improbable 608, England still needs 455 runs to pull off a miracle, but the damage already inflicted by Akash Deep has made survival their only realistic goal.

Former England captain Nasser Hussain was full of praise for the young pacer, who removed Ollie Pope and Harry Brook in a fiery morning spell to push England into deeper trouble.

"I think he is a highly-skilled bowler - and at you all the time," Hussain said on Sky Sports, adding that "It's not just the cracks in the pitch (why he's had success)."

"He is a wonderful bowler," he noted.

Akash Deep, who picked up 4/88 in the first innings, has already added 4/58 in the second, putting him on the brink of a maiden five-wicket haul in Test cricket. His relentless accuracy and control have been instrumental in India's dominant position.

Hussain also lauded India captain Shubman Gill's decision-making, particularly the timely use of off-spinner Washington Sundar, who trapped Ben Stokes lbw just when the England captain was starting to find some rhythm.

"England had done quite a bit of the hard work," Hussain noted, as quoted from Sky Sports.

"Stokes, who hasn't spent a lot of time in the middle, was beginning to find his rhythm and the ball was getting soft," he noted

"So it was a really good decision to notice it had just flicked the front pad (for Stokes' lbw dismissal) and for Gill to bowl off-spinner Washington," he said.

Praising Gill's tactical acumen, Hussain added, "Gill has got most things spot-on in that session and even done things most of us wouldn't - the end Deep bowled at."

With four wickets already in the innings, Akash Deep will be eyeing his first five-wicket haul in the format, and if the conditions hold, there's every chance he could seal the match in style.

