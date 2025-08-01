Akash Deep Gives Cheeky Send-Off To Ben Duckett After Dismissing Him During ENG vs IND 5th Test (VIDEO)

India National Cricket Team vs England Cricket Team Match Scorecard: India pacer Akash Deep gave England opener Ben Duckett a cheeky send-off after dismissing him on the second day of the fifth Test at The Oval on Friday. The wicket ended a 92-run opening partnership and gave India their first breakthrough in England's first innings. Duckett scored 43 runs off 38 balls with five fours and two sixes before falling to a fuller-length delivery in the 13th over. He was caught behind after misjudging a reverse scoop and losing his balance.

After taking the wicket, Akash Deep celebrated with a fist pump and put his arm around Duckett’s shoulder. The two exchanged a few words as Duckett walked off the field. The celebration was not aggressive but drew attention and sparked discussion.

India National Cricket Team vs England Cricket Team Match Scorecard

Zak Crawley remained unbeaten on 52 from 43 balls at lunch. He was batting with Ollie Pope who was 12 not out. England were 109 for one at the lunch break and trailed India by 115 runs.

Earlier in the morning India added just 20 runs to their overnight total. The team was bowled out for 224 after losing their last four wickets for just six runs. Karun Nair top-scored with 57 runs. Washington Sundar made 26 and Sai Sudharsan contributed 38.

England lead the five-match series 2-1. They claimed victories in the first and third Tests at Headingley and Lord’s. India won the second Test by 336 runs at Edgbaston. The fourth match in Manchester ended in a draw. The visitors need a win at The Oval to level the series 2-2 and avoid a second straight overseas Test series defeat following their loss to Australia in the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy.