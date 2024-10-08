Akash Deep or Mayank Yadav for BGT series? RP Singh picks pacer better suited for Australia conditions

New Delhi [India], October 8 : Former pacer RP Singh picked Akash Deep ahead of Delhi-tearaway Mayank Yadav to feature in India's squad for the Border Gavaskar Trophy in Australia next month.

The speedster who tested speed gun to its limits in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 made waves in his highly-anticipated T20I debut for India against Bangladesh in Gwalior.

On a night where he notched 149.9 kph with his scorching pace and returned with figures of 1/21 in his four-over spell, Mayank showed glimpses of layers in his game.

While Mayank's prowess was limited to the shortest format of cricket, his compatriot Akash Deep brought heat in the two home Tests against Bangladesh.

With the BGT series on the verge of commencement, the debate about India's pace setup has been stirring among the fans.

RP Singh rooted for Akash to make the cut for the BGT series as he feels the skillset of the 27-year-old pacer is better suited for Australia conditions.

"I think Akash Deep should be in Australia. His bowling style suits the Australian conditions more. Mayank Yadav has pace and pace is one of the aspects of fast bowling. There are more aspects to it. He needs to slowly develop more variations and skills. Mayank is in the developing phase," RP Singh, Expert, JioCinema and Sports18, said in a media conference.

The former left-arm seamer believes Mayank has to express himself in India's domestic circuit as the red-ball cricket Tests patience and skills of a player.

"In a Test match, players patience and skill are tested. There is time for it. A lot of domestic cricket has to be played that Akash Deep and Mohammed Shami have played. Mayank is yet to enter the frame that both players have come through. I think Akash Deep is a better choice for the Australia series," he added.

In the two Tests, Akash, who constantly hit the deck, swung the ball effortlessly and ended the series with five wickets. With India set to play New Zealand later this month, all eyes will be focused on his selection in the squad.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor