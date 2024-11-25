Akash Deep Sold to LSG (Lucknow Super Giants) for INR 8 Crore at IPL 2025 Mega Auction

Pacer Akash Deep has been bought by Lucknow Super Giants for INR 8 crore at the IPL 2025 mega auction. The bidding saw competition from Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings before Lucknow secured the 25-year-old fast bowler.

Akash, who registered for the auction with a base price of INR 1 crore, made his IPL debut in 2022 with Royal Challengers Bangalore. In his debut season, he played five matches and took five wickets. However, his appearances were limited in the following seasons, with only two matches in IPL 2023 and one game in IPL 2024.

While his IPL career has been relatively short, Akash caught attention after a strong Test debut earlier this year against England. He has so far played five Tests and taken 10 wickets, further enhancing his profile.

With demand for Indian pacers high in the IPL, Akash's recent form in international cricket likely contributed to his successful bid at the auction.