Akash Deep’s Career Is an Inspiration for All Young Players, Says BCA President Rakesh Tiwari

Indian pacer Akash Deep on Wednesday met Bihar Cricket Association (BCA) President Rakesh Tiwari here at the BCA office in Patna. The BCA president lauded Akash Deep for his performance during the England tour.

During the interaction, the BCA President and the Indian pacer discussed about his cricketing journey, his hard work, and his recent performances in England tour. The BCA president praised Akash Deep’s dedication, perseverance, and consistent improvement, stating that he is a matter of pride not only for Bihar but for the entire country.

Akash Deep recently featured in three of the five Tests and played a key role in India's win in Birmingham and London. The BCA president Rakesh Tiwari said Akash Deep’s career serves as an inspiration for every young player who dreams big despite limited resources.

"Akash Deep’s career is an inspiration for all young players who dream big despite having limited resources. He said that Akash Deep remained focused on his goals even in difficult circumstances and has now made his mark at the international level," said Mr. Rakesh Tiwari, President, Bihar Cricket Association.

"International performances of players like Akash Deep not only serve as a guide for aspiring cricketers but also open new avenues for Bihar cricket," he added.

The BCA president said that the apex body of cricket in Bihar is continuously striving to provide better training, facilities, and opportunities to players from the state so that more players can bring glory to Bihar on national and international platforms in the future.