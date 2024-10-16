Alastair Cook, Neetu David, AB de Villiers inducted into ICC Hall of Fame

Dubai [UAE], October 16 : The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday announced England batting great Alastair Cook, Indian bowling legend Neetu David and South African legend AB de Villiers, also known as 'Mr 360', as the newest members of the ICC Hall of Fame.

Cook, with 12,472 runs in 161 Tests and 35 centuries, cemented his legacy as one of the finest to pick up a bat, while Neetu became only second Indian woman to be a part of this elite company, besides Diana Edulji. De Villiers also added a big feather to his cricketing journey with the induction.

-Alastair Cook

161 Tests - 12,472 runs at an average of 45.35, one wicket

92 ODIs - 3,204 runs at an average of 36.40

4 T20Is - 61 runs at an average of 15.25

One of the finest opening batters in the history of Test cricket, Cook further cements his cricketing legacy by winning a place in the ICC Cricket Hall of Fame. Known for his patience, technique, and unwavering focus, Cook's international career spanned for more than 12 years, during which he redefined consistency as a Test opener and broke plenty of records along the way.

Cook retired as England's all-time leading run-scorer and is still ranked among the top six in the world even six years after his retirement.

Cook's career is marked by numerous accolades, including his pivotal role in England's two greatest overseas victories in recent times: the 2010-11 Ashes triumph and the 2012 Test series win in India.

Recognized for his outstanding leadership, Cook captained England for several years, guiding them to a host of notable series wins abroad.

His mental toughness and resilience were particularly evident during his career, highlighted by his 159 consecutive Test appearances, a world record for the most consecutive Test matches played.

Cook admitted he was shocked when told of his induction into the ICC Hall of Fame.

"It was a surprise, and certainly just when you read the list of people that you're joining, it's a great list to have joined. I feel very privileged," Cook said as quoted by ICC.

"Every time I pulled on the English shirt, I tried my best to be as good as I could be. I had the best 20 years playing cricket. I was very lucky to stay injury-free, meet some great people, share some great highs, and some great lows, which I think are important as well, and make memories which I will never forget."

-Neetu David

10 Tests - 41 wickets at an average of 18.90, 25 runs

97 ODIs - 141 wickets at an average of 16.34, 74 runs

Neetu is the second woman from India to make it into the ICC Hall of Fame following the induction of Diana Edulji in 2023 and it should come as no surprise given the mark she has made on cricket in her country both on and off the field.

A prolific spinner with more than 100 appearances for her country, David is the second-highest wicket-taker for India in women's ODI cricket with 141 scalps and was also the first female player from India to claim 100 ODI wickets.

David's biggest claim to fame during her illustrious playing career was her spell of 8/53 in a Test against England in 1995, which has stood the test of time as it still remains the best figures by a woman in an individual Test innings.

More recently David has continued her ongoing love affair with cricket by maintaining the important off-field position as selection chair of India's women's team, successfully ushering in a professional new era with fresh initiatives to support the players and coaching staff.

David said it was a great honour to join such an exclusive group and be inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame.

"It is truly an honour to be inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame, something that I consider to be the highest recognition available to anyone who puts on their national team jersey. This comes after a lifetime of dedication to this great sport and it caps a very special journey for me to get to this point," David said.

"To be considered a Hall of Famer alongside the greatest players that ever lived is humbling, and I am thrilled to be part of this exclusive club. I would like to thank the ICC for the recognition, as well as all the BCCI, my teammates, coaches, family and friends that were a constant source of support throughout my career," she added.

-AB de Villiers

114 Tests - 8,765 runs at an average of 50.66, 2 wickets

228 ODIs - 9,577 runs at an average of 53.50, 7 wickets

78 T20Is - 1,672 runs at an average of 26.12

Able to score around the ground with a full array of shots against all types of bowlers, De Villiers is regarded as both one of the most innovative and destructive batters in the modern game and a deserved member of the ICC Hall of Fame.

De Villiers made a lasting impact during a 14-year international career, scoring more than 20,000 international runs across all three formats, while also being revered as one of the greatest fielders to grace the game.

Boasting the fastest-ever men's ODI century, multiple ICC Men's ODI Player of the Year Awards and selected in the ICC Test Team of the Year on numerous occasions, de Villiers was also a leading player in the game's shortest format during its formative years as an international format.

Exiting from international cricket in 2018, de Villiers finished with a batting average of more than 50 in both Test and ODI cricket, with Jacques Kallis the only other South African player to boast more than de Villiers' 20,014 international runs.

De Villiers paid tribute to the contribution his South African teammates had made throughout his international career.

"It is a tremendous honour to be inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame, joining a select group of cricketers to be recognised in this way," de Villiers said.

"Cricket is often described as an individual sport within a team game... and it's true that, whether you are a batter taking guard at the crease or a bowler pausing at the start of his run-up, you - and only you - are responsible for what happens.

"That said, everyone who plays cricket understands it is, in spirit, a team game. And I know I would have achieved nothing without the help and support of so many teammates, coaches and support staff from my early days at school in Pretoria, through so many memorable days at the Titans and with the South Africa team - and, indeed in franchise cricket - all around the world," he concluded.

