Alex Gidman appointed as England Women's Assistant coach

London, Oct 31 Former cricketer and Worcestershire men's head coach Alex Gidman has been appointed as England Women’s Assistant coach.

The 42-year-old was Kent men’s batting coach and now joins the England Women’s coaching team with Jon Lewis as head coach,Gareth Breese, and Matt Mason as the assistant coach.

Gidman previously spent four years as head coach at Worcestershire County Cricket Club which he led to the T20 Blast Finals in 2019 and was head coach of the white ball team too.

Gidman enjoyed a 15-year playing career at both Worcestershire and Gloucestershire, making over 500 professional appearances where he also captained the latter for five years.

Gidman feels delighted to join the England Women’s coaching staff and also thanked Kent for his time with the team.

“I am delighted to join the England Women’s coaching team. There is a great blend of experienced and young players within the squad and I can’t wait to get started and add value over the next few years during what is an exciting period for the women’s game.

“I’d also like to say a huge thank you to Kent. I have thoroughly enjoyed my time there and wish them all the best for the future.”

Director of England Women's Cricket Jonathan Finch said: “Alex joins us at a very exciting time as we start to prepare for what will be the busiest 15 months of women’s international cricket. To be able to bring in someone of Alex’s experience is fantastic news and will only add to the support we can provide to players to continuously move the team forward.

“I would also like to thank Kent CCC in allowing Alex to make the move to his new role so quickly and support our preparation for the upcoming tour to India.

“The performance coach roles will ensure we can provide more consistent coaching and leadership to our England Women A and England Women U19s programmes as we look to develop a group of players ready to perform for England Women moving forward. Having these roles will enable us to grow the opportunities to those players looking to make the transition into the England Women squads across all formats.”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor