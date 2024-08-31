Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripath, Deepti Sharma, Anjali Sarvani, Saima Thakor meet more than 6,000 students in Lucknow

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 31 : The UP Warriorz, one of the more dynamic women's cricket teams in the country, is among those who are championing inclusivity and encouraging more women to take up sport. With that in mind, the UP Warriorz (UPW) touched down in the picturesque city of Lucknow, along with actors Ali Fazal and Shweta Tripathi Sharma. The team's vice-captain Deepti Sharma and teammates Saima Thakor and Anjali Sarvani were also present, with the collective goal of inspiring the younger generation.

Over the course of 72 hours, the cricketers and the actors met 6,500 students across the multi-cultural city of Lucknow, and interacted with them at length about topics such as women in cricket, women's empowerment, and of course the importance of inclusivity, in sport and in general, as per a press release by UPW.

The caravan hit the roads of the City of the Nawabs on 28 August and made pit stops at La Martiniere Girls' College, Lal Bahadur Shastri Girls College of Management, Era University, Integral University and Amity University.

With Deepti Sharma in the squad, the UP Warriorz, have been one of the most entertaining sides in the WPL's first two seasons. Come the third edition, the team hopes to keep entertaining the fans, and inspire the younger generation.

"This trip home, to UP, has been very different but heart-warming few days for me. Meeting so many smart students with Anjali, Saima, Ali and Shweta's, whose stories are bound to inspire and drive them on even more. There is immense talent in UP, and I am confident that these youngsters will leave their mark," said Deepti Sharma, who will soon be flying off with the Indian team for the Women's T20 World Cup in UAE.

"It was a very enjoyable few days with so many students. We as UP Warriorz players are touched to see the adulation from our home state. Meeting everyone of the young minds and seeing them absorb the conversations with Deepti, Ali, Shweta and Saima was very encouraging," said Anjali Sarvani as quoted by a UPW release.

"What stands out from meeting all the 6,000-plus students in two days, is there enthusiasm to learn and have a good time while doing it. And I hope all of us, Deepti, Ali, Shweta and Anjali, have together been able to give them what they wanted. I think this is a relationship with Lucknow that is going to prosper with times," said Saima Thakor, who is also part of the Indian contingent that will be travelling to the Women's T20 World Cup in UAE.

Jinisha Sharma, Director, Capri Sports, said, "It was a special moment for us to introduce the UP Warriorz team to our very own city of Lucknow and to the sharp young minds here. It was a memorable three days with Deepti Sharma, Anjali Sarvani, Saima Thakor and beloved local icons like Ali Fazal and Shweta Tripathi Sharma with us to inspire and engage with the students. Our goal is to spark a sense of pride and ambition in the youth of Lucknow, showing them that with dedication and passion, they too can achieve great things, whether in sports or any other field."

