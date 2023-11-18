"All arrangements have been made": Police Commissioner of Ahmedabad ahead of WC final

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], November 18 : Police Commissioner of Ahmedabad Gyanendra Singh Malik confirmed that all arrangements have been made for the Final match of the ODI World Cup 2023 between India and Australia at Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday.

While speaking at a press conference, the Police Commissioner of Ahmedabad confirmed the dignitaries who will come to watch and said that Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles, Assam Chief Minister, and Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other dignitaries will visit the most awaited match of the tournament.

He also asked the fans to use the metro to travel since it will be operational till 1 am.

"Australian Deputy PM, Assam CM, Union Home Minister and other dignitaries will come to watch the Cricket World Cup Final between India and Australia. All arrangements have been made. Today we will have a rehearsal in the evening. I appeal to people to use the metro and the metro will be operational till 1 am," Gyanendra Singh Malik said.

He added that they have called nearly 2000 police from outside for the Final match of the ODI World Cup 2023.

He further added that arrangements for water and all other things have been made in the stadium.

"...We have called nearly 2000 police from outside... Overall, we are using more than 6,000 of the police force... Paramilitary (force) is different... Arrangements of water and all other things have been done in the stadium," he added.

Speaking on black marketing of match tickets, he added that they are 'working proactively' to stop this.

"...As soon as the police get information on this, they do an investigation... They are working proactively on this... Until now, we have not caught any duplicate tickets. If such a thing happens during the match, the police will do the investigation as per law," he added.

Meanwhile, cricket fans have already started to arrive in Ahmedabad for the Final match of the ODI World Cup 2023.

"I have come here to watch the final match. It will be an amazing match. India will win the World Cup. The whole country is supporting Team India and we are winning the Cup," a cricket fan told ANI.

India squad: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishan Kishan, Prasidh Krishna, Suryakumar Yadav.

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (C), Steve Smith, Alex Carey, Josh Inglis, Sean Abbott, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitch Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor