"All good things must come to an end": Cheteshwar Pujara retires from all forms of Indian cricket

New Delhi [India], August 24 : Cricketer Cheteshwar Pujara on Sunday announced his retirement from all forms of Indian cricket, ending a more than a decade-long career. The 37-year-old batter Pujara shared a post on his official 'X' handle informing about the development.

The seasoned right-handed batter said that he couldn't put his feelings into words and mentioned that all things have to come to an end. Pujara further thanked his fans and well-wishers for their love and support throughout his career.

"Wearing the Indian jersey, singing the anthem, and trying my best each time I stepped on the field - it's impossible to put into words what it truly meant. But as they say, all good things must come to an end, and with immense gratitude I have decided to retire from all forms of Indian cricket. Thank you for all the love and support!," Cheteshwar Pujara wrote on 'X'.

Cheteshwar Pujara made his international debut against Australia in Bengaluru on October 9, 2010. The latter played a total of 103 Tests and amassed 7195 runs at an average of 43.60. Pujara slammed 19 hundreds and 35 half-centuries throughout his international career with a highest score of 206*.

Pujara is most remembered for India's Border-Gavaskar Trophy triumph in Australia in 2018 and 2020. He troubled Australia with his solid defence and technique.

The Indian red ball stalwart top-scored with 521 runs in four matches at an average of 74.42, three centuries and a fifty. His best score was 193.

In the 2020-21 series, he scored 271 runs from four matches at an average of 33.87, with three fifties and a best score of 77. In the final Test at The Gabba, he endured several body blows from Australian pacers on his body, making the win even more memorable.

Apart from international cricket, Cheteshwar Pujara was a domestic legend with over 21301 runs from 278 first-class games. The latter slammed 66 tons and 81 half-centuries through his first-class career.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor