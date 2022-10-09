All round Thailand crush Malaysia by 50 runs, make case for semis stronger

A gutsy knock from Nannapat Koncharoenkai and a brilliant spell from Thipatcha Putthawong powered Thailand to a 50-run win over Malaysia in Women's Asia Cup 2022 match in Sylhet on Sunday.

With this win, Thailand is in the fourth spot in the points table with three wins in five matches and six points. On the other hand, Malaysia is left at the bottom of the table, having lost all of their six matches so far.

Chasing 116, Malaysia lost their first three wickets within just 21 runs, with Wan Julia (0), Elsa Hunter (15) and Mas Elysa (0) walking away without making much impact.

Captain Winifred Duraisingam and Mahirah Izzati Ismail tried to stabilise the innings. They looked on way to carry their team beyond the 50-run mark, but their 25-run stand was broken after Putthawong struck to dismiss Duraisingam for 15 off 32 balls. Malaysia was at 4/46 in 15.1 overs.

Following this, Malaysia could not make a recovery and finished their innings at 65/8 in 20 overs. Ismail was the top-scorer for the side with 17 runs. She was the sixth batter sent back to the pavilion by Thailand, dismissed by Onnicha Kamchomphu.

Putthawong delivered a match-winning spell of 2/7 in four overs. Chanida Sutthiruang, Sornnarin Tippoch, Kamchomphu took one wicket each.

Earlier, put to bat first by Malaysia, Thailand lost Natthakan Chantham (10) early to Sasha Azmi after she was clean bowled.

Then, opener Nannapat Koncharoenkai and skipper Naruemol Chaiwai revived their side in the contest, putting up a 56-run stand. The stand ended due to a runout, sending back Chaiwai for 28 off 20 balls.

Duraisingam dismissed Koncharoenkai next, after she was caught by Nur Dania Syuhada for a patient 41 off 45 balls.

Then Chanida Sutthiruang helped Thailand reach a decent total of 115/5 in 20 overs. She scored 24 off 20 balls. Phannita Maya was unbeaten at 3*.

Duraisingam was the pick of the bowlers with 2/13 in three overs. Sasha Azmi and Aisya Eleesa took one wicket each.

( With inputs from ANI )

