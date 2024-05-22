All-rounder Harmeet Singh believes Corey Anderson 'brings a lot of experience' to USA squad

Houston [USA], May 22 : After his side's stunning five-wicket victory against Bangladesh in the 1st T20I match, USA bowling all-rounder Harmeet Singh showered praise on Corey Anderson and said he brought a lot of experience to the squad.

Anderson played an unbeaten 34-run knock from 25 balls at a strike rate of 136. He hammered just 2 sixes during his time on the crease.

While Harmeet scored 33 runs from 13 balls at a strike rate of 253.85. He was unbeaten on the crease till the end and smashed 2 fours and 3 sixes against Bangladesh bowlers.

Speaking after the match, Harmeet said they backed themselves to take the advantage in the 1st T20I match of the series. He added Anderson knows how to stay calm under pressure and end big games in their favour.

"Great feeling. This is our home ground and we backed ourselves to take that advantage. We came out hard to not give Bangladesh a feeling that we a walkover. The way cricket is going, 12 an over is very reachable and I backed myself to score. Just needed to connect a few balls, and back ourselves till the end. I think we did a good job today of taking down their best bowler. Corey (Anderson) brings a lot of experience, he knows how to stay calm under pressure and finish off big games. We all look up to him," Harmeet said.

Recapping the match, the USA elected to bowl first after winning the toss.

Towhid Hridoy (58 in 47 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes) and Mahmudullah (31 in 22 balls, with two fours and a six) played crucial knocks to take Bangladesh to 153/6 in their 20 overs. Steven Taylor (2/9) was the top bowler for USA.

In the run-chase, the hosts were struggling at 94/5 in 14.5 overs. But crucial knocks from Corey Anderson (34* in 25 balls, with two sixes) and Harmeet Singh (33* in 13 balls, with two fours and three sixes) helped USA secure a five-wicket win with three balls left.

USA has a 1-0 lead in the three-match T20I series.

