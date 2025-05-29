All-rounder Jamie Overton re-signs with Adelaide Strikers for BBL 15

New Delhi [India] May 29 : The Adelaide Strikers have secured a major player for the Big Bash League (BBL) 15 season, as they announced the pre-draft signing of explosive fast-bowling all-rounder Jamie Overton for his third consecutive season, according to the Adelaide Strikers website.

Overton, a fan favourite and the reigning BBL MVP from the Dansie McCauley medal night, has become a pivotal player for the Strikers.

Despite a challenging BBL 14 campaign for the team, Overton was a standout performer. He claimed 11 wickets throughout the season, including a crucial 2-27 in a tense 11-run loss to the Hobart Hurricanes at Adelaide Oval.

His contributions were not limited to the ball; Overton also proved destructive with the bat, amassing 191 runs at an extraordinary average of 95.40, with a top score of 45 not out.

Overton expressed his excitement about returning to the familiar blue of the Strikers. "I'm absolutely thrilled to be coming back to Adelaide for another season," said Overton.

"I've loved my time with the Strikers and the incredible support we get from the fans at Adelaide Oval. It's a fantastic Club with a great bunch of lads, and I'm determined to help us push for finals and ultimately, the BBL title in BBL|15."

Adelaide Strikers Head Coach, Tim Paine, reflected on the re-signing as a significant move for the Club heading into BBL 15. "Securing Jamie as a pre-draft signing was a top priority for us," Paine stated. "His last two seasons with the Strikers have been outstanding, not just with his individual performances with both bat and ball, but also with his competitive spirit and energy he brings to the group."

"Jamie has such a big impact over the game, he can change the course of a match in just a few overs. This signing is a fantastic first step in building our squad for a successful BBL|15 campaign, and we know our members and fans will be delighted to see him back in blue," he added.

