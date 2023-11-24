All-rounder Minnu Mani to captain India 'A' in women’s T20 series against England 'A'

Mumbai, Nov 24 Off-spin all-rounder Minnu Mani has been named the India 'A' captain against the England 'A' side in the three-match T20 series starting at the Wankhede Stadium, which will host all three matches on November 29, December 1 and 3 respectively.

Minnu, 24, made her international debut in the T20I series against Bangladesh in July and has played four T20Is so far. She was also a part of the women’s T20 team which won the gold medal in the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China this year.

Apart from her, other capped India cricketers like all-rounder Kanika Ahuja, left-arm pacer Monica Patel, left-arm spinners Rashi Kanojiya and Anusha Bareddy have been included in India ‘A’ squad.

Other promising cricketers like wicketkeeper-batter Uma Chetry, off-spin all-rounder Shreyanka Patil, batters Vrinda Dinesh, G Trisha, and Disha Kasat, along with left-arm spinner Mannat Kashyap, pace all-rounders Kashavee Gautham and Jintimani Kalita also find places in India ‘A’ squad.

Shreyanka, who caught everyone’s attention through her all-round performances for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the inaugural edition of the WPL, won the player of the tournament award in India A’s triumph of the Emerging Women’s Asia Cup in Hong Kong in June this year for being the highest-wicket taker of the competition – nine wickets in two games.

Shreyanka also took nine wickets in five games for the Guyana Amazon Warriors in the Women’s Caribbean Premier League competition, becoming the first Indian player to take part in the tournament.

On the other hand, Kanika won player of the match award in the final for her all-round performance of making a quick 30 and taking two wickets, which paved her path to the national team. Vrinda, through a 29-ball 36, and Mannat, with figures of 3/20, were other major performers in the final.

India ‘A’ squad: Minnu Mani (captain), Kanika Ahuja, Uma Chetry (wicket-keeper), Shreyanka Patil, G. Trisha, Vrinda Dinesh, Gnanananda Divya, Arushi Goel, Disha Kasat, Rashi Kanojiya, Mannat Kashyap, Anusha Bareddy, Monica Patel, Kashavee Gautham, Jintimani Kalita and Prakashika Naik

