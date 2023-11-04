All-rounder Sikandar Raza appointed as Zimbabwe T20I captain

Harare [Zimbabwe], November 4 : All-rounder Sikandar Raza has been named as Captain of Zimbabwe's T20 international team in one of the changes announced by the Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) Board after its meeting held in Victoria Falls on Saturday.

He takes over from Craig Ervine, who will now lead the senior men's national team in Test and one-day international cricket.

"Placing emphasis on the importance of qualification for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024, the Board retained Dave Houghton as Zimbabwe Senior Men's National Team Head Coach," Zimbabwe Cricket said in a statement.

https://twitter.com/ZimCricketv/status/1720835367861878889

In an effort to maintain continuity, the board kept Dave Houghton as head coach. Zimbabwe, ranked 11th in T20Is, now has two captains across three formats.

The three-member men's selection panel was also altered. The Panel will now have three members, with David Mutendera remaining as Convener and joined by Houghton and Elton Chigumbura.

"There are no changes to the women's cricket set-up, although the Board will review the tenures of Zimbabwe Senior Men's National Team Head Coach Gary Brent and Captain Mary-Anne Musonda after the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier set for Uganda in December," Zimbabwe further stated in a statement.

"Blessing Ngondo comes in as the Cricket Committee's new Chairman, with Hamilton Masakadza, Kenyon Ziehl, Russell Tiffin, Julia Chibhabha, Houghton and Chigumbura being the other members."

Zimbabwe will face Nigeria, Rwanda, Tanzania, Uganda, Kenya, and hosts Namibia in the Africa region qualifier final later this month. Two teams from that tournament will round out the 20-team squad for the main event in 2024.

