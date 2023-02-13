"All smile": Watch India-Pakistan players interact after the entertaining Women's T20WC 2023 match

There were plenty of smiles and lots of laughter as players from India and Pakistan mingled in the changing rooms following an entertaining match between the arch-rivals at the ICC Women's T20 World Cup in Cape Town.

Jemimah Rodrigues and Richa Ghosh struck an unbeaten partnership of 58 runs for the fourth wicket after the fall of captain Harmanpreet Kaur's wicket. Rodrigues scored an unbeaten 53 off 38 balls and Richa Ghosh scored an unbeaten 31 off 20 balls helping India chase down a 150-run target with an over to spare.

India won earlier in the day because of a brilliant unbeaten half-century from emerging star Jemimah Rodrigues, but the exchanges between the teams after the game were friendly as players from both teams mixed at the Newlands field.

Players from both teams posed for a big group photo, while India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and Pakistan all-rounder Nida Dar were all smiles as they exchanged jerseys.

While Dar failed to score in the highly anticipated T20 World Cup match between the two rivals, Pakistan skipper Bismah Maroof stood up on the big stage to play an unbeaten knock of 68 to help her side compile a competitive total of 149/4 from their 20 overs.

Harmanpreet was out for 16 in the 14th over of the run chase, giving Pakistan some hope, but Rodrigues' stunning 55* ensured India won with six balls to spare.

Rodrigues smashed eight boundaries during her 38-ball stay, with the right-hander combining well with Richa Ghosh (31*) to put on 58 for the fourth wicket in a match-winning partnership.

India will have the opportunity to make it two wins in a row at the competition when they face the West Indies at the same venue on Wednesday.

Pakistan will also be in action at the same venue on the same day, looking to get their T20 World Cup campaign back on track against Ireland.

( With inputs from ANI )

